Wisconsin hits most daily COVID-19 cases seen since January

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday it has seen in over seven months.

Wisconsin health officials reported 1,582 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 1,101. You would have to go back to January 27 on the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard to find the next highest daily case count, when 1,783 cases were confirmed.

This is also the fifth day out of the past seven that have seen cases higher than 1,000.

The seven-day rolling average in Wisconsin has been increasing sharply since the beginning of July. In fact, the seven-day rolling average now is nearly eight times more than it was one month ago.

Six people have died Tuesday, making it the deadliest day for the virus in over a month. About 7,459 people have died from coronavirus in Wisconsin.

All of the counties in the state continue to be at least at high levels of COVID-19 disease activity, while Milwaukee County is now “very high.” DHS’ dashboard also indicates the state itself is at high disease activity, with a growing trajectory for virus cases.

Dane Co. nears 80% for adults with completed COVID-19 vaccine series

Dane County has nearly reached eight in 10 of its adult residents Tuesday with a completed COVID-19 vaccine series. Dane County is nearly 20 percent points ahead of the state, which is currently at 60.4% of adults with a completed series.

Overall in the state, 52.8% of the total Wisconsin population has received at least its first dose and 49.8% have completed their vaccine series.

DHS reports 6,351 vaccines have been administered so far this week, up from 735 on Monday.

