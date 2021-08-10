Advertisement

Summerfest to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to get in

You will need proof of vaccination or a negative test to get in.
Summerfest imposes a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Summerfest imposes a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.(Summerfest release)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the biggest festivals in the nation is increasing its COVID-19 protocols to get in the gate this year.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest,” President and CEO Don Smiley said.

Summerfest imposed a coronavirus vaccination requirement for attendees Tuesday morning. To get in, fans will need to:

  • Show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination
  • Show a negative COVID-19 test result from the previous 72 hours
  • Kids under 12-years-old will be required to wear a mask

The requirement will include American Family shows that Wednesday as well. Full details of the new requirement are available on the festival website.

“Milwaukee World Festival has been a community leader and a tremendous partner in prioritizing the health of festival staff, vendors, performers, and attendees throughout their planning,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said.

Summerfest will take place on the weekends of September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 and feature headlines such as Dave Chappelle, Guns n’ Roses, Twenty-One Pilots, Luke Bryant, Chance the Rapper, and the Hella Mega Tour lineup of Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer.

