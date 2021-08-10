Advertisement

Stevens Point School Board recommends mask, no final decision made

Stevens Point school board discusses 2021-22 school year.
Stevens Point school board discusses 2021-22 school year.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss the 2021-2022 school year.

As far as face masks go, they’re recommending, per CDC and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction guidelines, universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff and students. That’s regardless of vaccination status.

It also includes those who ride the bus, with certain exemptions.

The upward trajectory of cases is why they say the conversation needs to be had. But a final decision has not been made on masking just yet.

