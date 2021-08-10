State continues to see increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased by more than 1,000 once again since the last report. According to the agency, 1,454 new cases have been confirmed during the past 24 hours. In addition, the DHS says the seven-day average of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 1,101.

During the past 24 hours, the state reported another 128 hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment. We calculate the state is now averaging 67 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day. 5.37% of all known coronavirus cases in Wisconsin during the last year-and-a-half have resulted in hospitalization, equaling 33,915 people. Most recovered, but some are so-called “long haulers” who have lingering effects from their infection, ranging from chronic headaches to breathing problems to “brain fog.”

When you take discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions, 525 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 around the state, 44 more than 24 hours ago, according to the latest report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Out of those patients, 156 are in intensive care, four fewer than Monday’s report. The WHA has not listed more than 500 total hospital patients in one day since February 9.

The WHA says hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 42 patients, with 16 in ICU. That’s 1 more in ICU, and three additional patients overall since Monday. Meanwhile, Fox Valley hospitals reported treating 24 patients – one fewer than Monday -- with 6 in ICU, also a decrease of one since the last report.

The CDC says the delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. The CDC revised masking guidelines after discovering vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can carry the same viral load as the unvaccinated and transmit it to others, but the vaccinated are less likely to require hospitalization even if they get sick.

According to the DHS, more than 98% of all COVID-19 cases from January 1, 2021 – July 22, 202 happened to people who were not fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive – dropped slightly from 7.4% to 7.2%. Since the first patient in Wisconsin was hospitalized more than a year and a half ago for COVID-19 (the disease caused by the coronavirus), the state has seen 631,750 confirmed cases.

The state says the seven-day death average from COVID-19 increased from 1 to 2 on Tuesday. In addition, state health officials increased Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll from the disease by five to 7,459. The state’s death rate – which is for all known cases - held steady at 1.18% for a second day.

While Action 2 News does not provide all Wisconsin county case and death numbers, none of the five deaths caused by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours were in our viewing area. Once again, there were no COVID-19 deaths reported to the state that happened in the past 30 days. You can find county by county cases and deaths further below in this article.

Vaccinations

The state reports as of Tuesday, 4,280 more Wisconsinites reported getting a dose and another 2,518 are now considered fully vaccinated.

By our calculations, an average 5,766 Wisconsinites started their vaccinations each day over the past 7 days, and an average of 2,860 people became fully vaccinated.

The DHS reports 52.8% of the state’s entire population has received at least one vaccine dose, including 49.8% of the population that’s fully vaccinated. Not counting children -- who up to age 12 aren’t eligible for the vaccine -- 63.7% of Wisconsin’s adult population is vaccinated, including 60.4% receiving their full dosage.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 53.0% (+0.1) 50.1% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 47.8% (+0.1) 45.2% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 42.6% (+0.0) 40.1% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 68.0% (+0.1) 65.3% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 45.4% (+0.0) 43.0% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 43.5% (+0.2) 41.2% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.2% (+0.2) 43.5% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.5% (+0.1) 44.1% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 42.9% (+0.1) 40.9% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 50.0% (+0.1) 47.1% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 43.7% (+0.1) 41.3% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 56.6% (+0.5) 50.7% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 44.2% (+0.1) 42.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 52.9% (+0.1) 49.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.1% (+0.0) 36.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51.3% (+0.1) 48.6% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 45.5% (+0.1) 43.2% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 37.5% (+0.0) 35.8% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 50.7% (+0.0) 48.0% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 243,716 (51.4%) (+0.1) 230,805 (48.7%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 270,299 (49.2%) (+0.1) 255,433 (46.5%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,075,541 (52.8%) (+0.1) 2,899,325 (49.8%) (+0.0)

The DHS shows there has been little change in vaccination percentages for age groups across the state since Monday.

Out of the eight age groups, only three groups reported a change in percentage for completing the vaccine series. Those three age groups each reported a 0.1% increase.

For those starting the regimen, four age groups reported a 0.1% increase, while 12–15-year-olds and 16-17-year-olds each saw an increase of 0.2%. Two other age groups did not record a percentage increase.

Meanwhile, the agency has yet to show an increase in percentage for the 65 and older age group this week.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change from last report)

12-15: 36.7% received a dose (+0.2)/30.2% completed (+0.1)

16-17: 44.7% received a dose (+0.2)/39.6% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 45.9% received a dose (+0.1)/41.6% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 50.1% received a dose (+0.0)/46.4% completed (+0.0)

35-44: 58.1% received a dose (+0.1)/54.4% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 60.2% received a dose (+0.1)/56.8% completed (+0.0)

55-64: 70.2% received a dose (+0.1)/67.1% completed (+0.0)

65+: 84.1% received a dose (+0.0)/81.9% completed (+0.0)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,637 cases (+105) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 5,990 cases (+17) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,445 cases (+5) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,235 cases (+10) (178 death)

Door – 2,678 cases (+3) (30 deaths)

Florence - 458 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,891 cases (+12) (133 deaths)

Forest - 990 cases (+4) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,106 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,653 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,009 cases (+3) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,412 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,082 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,786 cases (+6) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,294 cases (+8) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,831 cases (+8) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 819 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,633 cases (+11) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,238 cases (+33) (226 deaths)

Shawano – 4,846 cases (+12) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,265 cases (+66) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,072 cases (+14) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,247 cases (+5 ) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,793 cases (+51) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

