Rep. Ron Kind won’t seek re-election in 2022

Rep. Ron Kind
Rep. Ron Kind(Ron Kind Campaign)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse won’t run again for Congress. Rep. Kind made the announcement Tuesday after nearly 25 years of service in the House of Representatives.

A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon.

“For more than two decades western Wisconsin has been able to count on Ron Kind. Thanks to his tremendous leadership, countless small businesses, farmers, and families have a brighter future ahead of them. While his voice in Congress is going to be sorely missed, his legacy as a pragmatic and selfless leader will continue to move Wisconsin forward. I wish Ron, Tawni, and their entire family well on their next chapter and I’m confident they’ll continue to play an important role in the direction of our state,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

Kind has served as a representative for the 3rd Congressional District since 1997. Kind was re-elected to the seat in 2020. He is a La Crosse native.

The 3rd congressional district spans most of southwestern Wisconsin and parts of central Wisconsin, including La Crosse, Eau Claire, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Chippewa Falls and Tomah.

