Monk Botanical Gardens starts new preschool

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens is starting a nature-based preschool this year for kids from three to five years old. It will be based out of a yurt that is built on the grounds next to the kitchen garden.

Event and Education manager Elise Schuler says the yurt will not be used extensively for the classes though. The organizers want the kids to be able to spend at least 80 percent of their learning time outdoors. Even in the winter months they plan to take advantage of how the gardens change.

“Even though it’s winter there’s lots that still can be done, lots with winter adaptations for wildlife, tracking, learning how plants survive in the winter, just exploring in the snow, building, using snow to build,” Schuler said.

The area around the yurt is still being completed, with additional structures to be built by volunteers. A lot of care is going into planning every detail to work into the lessons for the kids.

“We’re trying to choose plants that are really cool to touch, or even ones that grow berries that kids can eat. So everything’s going to be super kid-friendly. We’re going to have lot of really neat outdoor play spaces in the back, a little log circle for a gathering area,” Schuler said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.