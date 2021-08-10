Advertisement

Ho-Chunk gaming implements mask mandate at casinos, hotels and RV locations

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website) (NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin has reissued the indoor mask mandate for all Ho-Chunk Gaming locations.

Ho-Chunk Gaming has six locations: Black River Falls, Madison, Nekoosa, Tomah, Wisconsin Dells and Wittenberg.

The growing number of positive cases of COVID-19 cases was cited at the reason for the mandate. The mandate also includes all Ho-Chunk Hotel locations, all Whitetail Crossing locations, and all Ho-Chunk RV locations.

“We care, that is why we are prioritizing the health and safety of our families and yours by requiring masks to be worn by all guests and team members at our facilities. Face masks must be properly worn covering the mouth and nose. The practice of social distancing measures will remain in effect as well,” a message on their Facebook page read.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Kristofor Edwards arrested Monday for possession of child pornography.
Wausau 4th grade teacher arrested for child pornography
Storms expected to arrive during the afternoon hours.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Favorable conditions for severe weather
Fatal crash
3 people die in wrong-way crash in Dodge County
An inmate at the Lincoln County Jail is dead after Corrections Officers found the person...
Lincoln County inmate found unresponsive, later pronounced dead
All Wisconsin schools should require masks, DPI urges

Latest News

police lights
1 arrested after firing gun in Antigo apartment, no one injured
Gov. Evers unveils Rx for Less plan in Wausau on Aug. 4, 2021.
Wisconsin governor vetoes GOP bills to restrict absentees
Summerfest imposes a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Summerfest to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to get in
Monk Gardens Opens Preschool
Monk Gardens Opens Preschool