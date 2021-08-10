Advertisement

The goats leave Barker-Stewart Island with full stomachs and a job well done

Invasive plants are now limited on the island
You can see where the goat took a bite out of this invasive plant.
You can see where the goat took a bite out of this invasive plant.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thrity-nine goats have returned home after eating invasive plants on Barker-Stewart Island in Wausau. This was a new experience for Wausau and many were unsure of the outcome.

“Honestly going into this I really wasn’t positive on how much impact this would have, this was kind of a trial run, but they met their expectations,” Andrew Sims, City Forester.

Goats are the perfect solution to control invasive plants. They like woody plans like Buckhorn and Honeysuckles which were taking over the island.

Chemicals were not used to control the plants, because of the proximity to the Wisconsin River.

The parks department is assessing the data they collected from the goats’ visit and are keeping track of what they have learned.

“If we do this in future areas, if we have a lot of honeysuckles, the feeding may go quicker. And if it’s a lot of buckthorns, we may have to limit the goats to a smaller area in order to achieve the same success we did here,” Andrew Sims.

Because the goats only ate invasive plants, the other natural vegetation continued to grow. Not only did the goats help the island, but they also freed up the city park staff to do other projects. However, there was one minor problem.

“The only thing we had to deal with was a lot of goat excrement on the trails and we got that cleaned off, I think... so you should be safe and have clean shoes on your walk around the island,” Andrew Sims.

The goats were from Liberation Farmers in Almond and while eating vegetation comes naturally to them, this was their first municipal job.

The parks committee will meet with the city committee in September to decide if the goats will return for another visit.

