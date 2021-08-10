Doctors not recommending booster shot against COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Concerns about the delta variant of COVID-19 has raised questions whether or not a booster shot will be necessary. President and CEO of Prevea Health, Doctor Ashok Rai, cautions people from seeking out any kind of booster shot against COVID-19 at this time because it has not yet been approved.

“First of all, we don’t need one. What’s probably the most important thing we’re seeing is pretty good results against the delta variant with the current vaccines,” Rai said.

Even though there may be breakthrough cases, Rai says expected symptoms are not as bad as someone who is unvaccinated.

“Now remember, not vaccine is 100% and you are going to get breakthrough infections,” Rai said. “Think about it, three million people are vaccinated in Wisconsin so there could be 150 thousand breakthrough infections.”

Dr. Rai says there are still unanswered questions on boosters, like the dosage and if there’s any harmful side-effects.

“I really caution people from running to a booster, we don’t know what dosage to give you right now, it may not do you any good. Could it potentially cause you harm? Maybe because we’ve never tried it,” Rai said.

If a booster shot is needed down the line, Rai says the vaccine could change especially as the virus changes.

“When it comes to booster per say, right now there isn’t one approved because we don’t need it,” Rai said. “If we need it, it’ll be designed for the purpose it should which is to boost. The current vaccines are not designed for that purpose.”

