Colby Football is buzzing

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) -The buzz around Colby football is a little different this year. The Hornets return 15 seniors and 16 juniors from last season.

“We’re a lot more determined this year, and everyone’s getting after it a lot more,” said Brandon Voelker, a senior tight end and linebacker.

“Yeah, I think the feel of camp is pretty upbeat,” says Colby head coach Jim Hagen. “You know, our players have set some high expectations for themselves in the offseason.”

There’s good reason for those expectations.

“As an overall group, it’s probably in my five years, this will be the most talented team that I’ve been able to coach,” Hagen said.

That’s not a statement to be taken lightly. Colby has won 75% of their games over the last three seasons.

So is Camp Randall a legitimate final destination for the 2021 group?

“Yes, it is,” said senior quarterback and linebacker Brent Jeske.

“It is realistic, we have the skill for it,” Voelker says. “We showed last year that we can win games, and we just got to keep improving this year and do it again.”

Hagen knows firsthand making it to state is a difficult road where a lot of things have to fall your way.

He also knows when a team is good enough to make it happen.

“I do, I think this team has enough good players, and being that I’ve coached four state championships you know as an assistant coach, I know what it takes.

“Seeing what those teams had, seeing what we’re bringing to the table this year, I think Madison can be an expectation, yes.”

Expectations are higher on this program than they have been since their last state title in 2011. They feel it, and they embrace it.

“I think there certainly is a buzz in the community,” Hagen says. “There will be a buzz in school once we start again in September.”

“Yeah, I think it fuels us to play better, and to give 100% so we don’t let the community down,” says senior offensive and defensive tackle Derek Jeske.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of people in the community that expect highly of us,” says Brent Jeske. “So, we’ve got to show out for them.”

The first opportunity to show out is just two Fridays away, when the Hornets open on the road against Neillsville/Granton.

