Bond set at $500K for 2016 Shawano County child sexual assault suspect arrested at Mexico border

Pedro Noriega-Avila was extradited to Shawano County, 5 years after fleeing child sexual...
Pedro Noriega-Avila was extradited to Shawano County, 5 years after fleeing child sexual assault charges(Shawano County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $500,000 for a 39-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a child in 2016 and leaving the state of Wisconsin while on bond.

Pedro Noriega-Avila was recently arrested U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona more than five years after criminal charges were filed.

In 2016, Noriega-Avila was charged with first-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He posted his $5,000 bail and failed to show up in court four days later. He was arrested in April.

The first-degree sexual assault charge carries up to 60 years in prison. The second-degree assault charges each carry up to 40 years. He’s scheduled to return to court Aug. 13 to learn if there is enough evidence for his case to head to trial.

