Bayfield County deputy facing charges of possessing child pornography

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
BAYFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Bayfield County deputy sheriff has been arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Dain Peterson was arrested Aug. 9.

Division of Criminal Investigation special agents followed up on an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a messaging application. Peterson was arrested and booked into the Ashland County Jail at the conclusion of the warrant execution.

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from the Ashland Police Department.

