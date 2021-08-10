Advertisement

Back-to-school lunch ideas for kids

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Return to the classrooms this fall means returning to packing lunches for school.

Disney Family Host, child psychologist and mom Amber Kemp-Gerstel offers tips for the new school year.

This back-to-school season will be filled with many emotions: excitement, celebration and maybe even a bit of nervousness. Kemp-Gerstel said parents should stay connected to their kids during this time.

“I find it taking it back to basics and looking to the lunchbox as a great way to stay connected to kids,” Kemp-Gerstel said.

She suggests adding a something to the lunchbox make your child’s day.

“We have been making lunches for the last year as kids have been home, so we have honed that skill,” Kemp-Gerstel expressed. “Let’s put it to use and send a little home to school with them with their favorite foods, favorite Juicy Juice flavor and even a little note.”

Kemp-Gerstel encourages parents to visit Juicy Juice’s website for more back-to-school tips and suggestions.

Back To School Lunch Box Ideas
