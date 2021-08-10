1 arrested after firing gun in Antigo apartment, no one injured

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was arrested Tuesday morning after firing a gun in an Antigo apartment.

Antigo Police were called to an apartment on Clermont Street around 7 a.m. Clermont Street is one block to the west of Superior Street, which is also Highway 45 beyond city limits.

The scene was secured by officers and the suspect is facing several charges. No one was injured in the incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released.

