Wausau 4th grade teacher arrested for child pornography

By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau School District teacher was arrested Monday for possession of child pornography.

Kristofor Edwards is a 4th grade teacher at Maine Elementary School.

The Wausau Police Department has found no evidence of any students from the Wausau School District being involved at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

Edwards has been placed on a leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation.

Edwards will appear in court on Tuesday.

