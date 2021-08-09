Oconto Falls officer released from hospital after shooting

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer who was shot in Oconto Falls Friday has been released from the hospital.

Oconto Falls Police Chief Brad Olsen says the officer is at home and recovering. The officer’s name was not released.

A 29-year-old Oconto Falls woman is in custody and facing a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide, according to Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Skarban said the officer was responding to several hang-up calls to 911 from the 100-block of Elm Ave. Information was gathered that there may be a hostage situation, and multiple agencies responded and found the officer with a gunshot wound.

Skarban and Oconto Falls Police Chief Brad Olsen didn’t know if the suspect had a gun or if the suspect got hold of the officer’s weapon. They were not aware of previous police contacts with her.

Chief Olsen said the officer has been with the police department for about two years.

The Oconto Falls Police Department is small. With only six full time police officers, having even one of their officers shot and injured decreases their ranks by about 17%. In this case it’s not about the statistics, but the personal relationships that are at risk when one of their officers is injured on the job, according to Chief Olsen.

“It’s not the typical community response that you see in the news media that you see across the nation. It’s a very small community, close knit throughout the community,” Olsen shared. “We’ve really got a lot of community backing around here.”

The Oconto Falls community organized a vigil Sunday night, August 9, for the injured officer with about 150 to 200 people in attendance. Among them were some of the officer’s family who Chief Olsen said are still shaken up by what happened.

“The event got a very good response,” Chief Olsen said. “A lot of people were coming out just wishing us all well. Letting us know that they are there for us - for our department.”

Why the people living in Oconto Falls put together the event goes beyond the professional and gets personal according to vigil organizers.

“It was because we’re such a small community that we pretty much know all the officers,” one of the event organizers, Carrie Marquardt, who works at the Oconto Area Humane Society, emphasized. “They’re kind of like family to us in a way.”

Oconto Falls Alderman Devin Wirtz attended the vigil and shared with Action 2 News that he was impressed by the turn out and how his community rallied around the injured officer.

“Oconto Falls is a small but mighty little town, filled with many amazing people doing many amazing things,” Christine Grzelak, one of the vigil organizers from Oconto Falls, wrote in a statement to Action 2 News. “I knew that there were a lot of people that also wanted to show their support, gratitude and love for our local law enforcement, first responders and of course our wounded officer.”

A local pastor from Riverview Alliance Church, Kevin Kuhn, shared prayers and scripture readings as the community came together for the vigil.

“It was my sincere pleasure and honor to be part of organizing a place where people could come together to do this,” Grzelak added. “We had hoped that we would have a good turn out, but it far surpassed our expectations. So many people came out to pay their respects. We prayed, we talked, and we came together as an even stronger community. I left feeling proud, proud to say I live in Oconto Falls.”

Friday’s shooting adds to the increased number of Oconto Falls police officers injured on the job in the last few months, according to Chief Olsen. It’s a trend he’s hoping to reverse but knows that he can’t do it with his department alone.

“Dealing with people who are having mental health issues or are under the influence of some of these drug substances... it’s really hard to control those people,” Chief Olsen said. “That’s where our officers have been getting injured a lot more frequently than we previously had.”

Chief Olsen said that additional staffing resources toward the Oconto County Health & Human Services, who are already flooded with drug related incidents, might help combat the problems his officers face in the field.

The Oconto Falls Police Department has also recently seen more drug tips from community members, drug arrests, and mental health commitments, according to Chief Olsen.

“The limited resources in Northeast Wisconsin is kind of a handcuff for this area.”

Sheriff Skarban said more specifics will come out in the criminal complaint from Friday’s shooting when the suspect is formally charged. Her name should be made public when she makes her court appearance. Chief Olsen is hoping to see that criminal complaint in the next few days which will have more details on what happened to his officer.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation and told Action 2 News they will release more updates later this week. We will continue to follow this story as we learn more.

