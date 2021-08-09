Advertisement

Number of Wisconsin honeybee colonies is on the rise

By Amie Winters
Aug. 9, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin honeybee colonies started this year with more colonies than at the start of 2020. U.S. Department of Agriculture reports say there were 25,000 operations in the state with five or more colonies.

That’s a 56% increase compared with the 16,000 colonies reported on Jan. 1, 2020. However, it’s also fewer than the 60,000 colonies reported in the state during the October-to-December quarter of 2020. Wisconsin producers responded by adding more colonies during the January-to-March quarter of 2021, to 37,000.

Honeybee colonies lost for operation with five or more colonies during the January-to-March quarter of 2021 was 2,500. Varroa mites were ranked as the state’s top honey bee stressor during the year’s first quarter.

