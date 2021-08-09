Noah’s Ark offers free admission for teachers Aug. 16-22, discounts for their family
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Teachers and up to six of their family members can get a discount next week at Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells.
The deal is free to teachers with a valid teacher ID number and badge. Their family can get 50% off general admission.
The offer is from Aug. 16-22. The waterpark is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Noah’s Ark is located at 1410 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy.
