Lincoln County inmate found unresponsive, later pronounced dead

An inmate at the Lincoln County Jail is dead after Corrections Officers found the person...
An inmate at the Lincoln County Jail is dead after Corrections Officers found the person unresponsive and not breathing Sunday, Aug. 8 at 8 a.m.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - An inmate at the Lincoln County Jail is dead after Corrections Officers found the person unresponsive and not breathing Sunday, Aug. 8 at 8 a.m.

Merrill Fire Department EMS were called and life saving measures were attempted by Lincoln County Corrections Officers and Merrill Fire Department paramedics.

The inmate was transported to Merrill Aspirus Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A name has not been released.

The situation is still under investigation.

