Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 71: Hodag High Hopes

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander football has started to cement itself as a team to be feared. Last season, they won two playoff games and brought success to Hodag country.

In a preview of the 2021 season, Noah Manderfeld talks with head coach Aaron Kraemer and quarterback Jacksen Smith about how they continue the successful Rhinelander tradition, how Smith will fill the shoes of outgoing quarterback Quinn Lamers, and what the team will look like with a strong senior class after losing another strong class last year.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.