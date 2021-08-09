Advertisement

Gov. Evers hands Wisconsin hotels $70 million in coronavirus aid

hotel room
hotel room(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is handing Wisconsin hotels $70 million in federal coronavirus aid. The governor announced the move Monday. He says grants of up to $2 million went out Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help offset losses resulting from the pandemic.

The money is part of $140 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries, including $11.25 million for movie theaters, $12 million for live-event small businesses, $2.8 million for minor league sports teams and $8 million for summer camps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin
The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer. He was...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds man reported missing after crash
crash
1 person dead, 1 injured in Clark County crash
An inmate at the Lincoln County Jail is dead after Corrections Officers found the person...
Lincoln County inmate found unresponsive, later pronounced dead
Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are expected into tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall and risk of strong to severe storms

Latest News

Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer released from hospital after shooting
All Wisconsin schools should require masks, DPI urges
Fatal crash
2 people die in wrong-way crash in Dodge County
Pandemic Care For Dementia Patients
Pandemic Care For Dementia Patients