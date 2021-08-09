First Alert Weather: Staying warm & humid with more chances of storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a soggy weekend across Central Wisconsin. Rainfall from Highway 29 on south between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening ranged from 2 to 7 inches in some locations. There were some severe storms in Adams, Waushara, and Waupaca Counties early Sunday evening, which did produce some wind damage.

Some wind damage was reported with storms on Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Two day radar estimated rainfall in Central Wisconsin ranged from 2 to 7 inches. (WSAW)

Scattered showers and storms in the Northwoods through mid-evening. A chance of passing showers or an isolated storm tonight in the rest of the area. Humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s. There may be some areas of fog to start the day on Monday, and perhaps a lingering shower. Otherwise, clouds mixed with some sun on Monday, warm and muggy. A chance of showers or a storm later in the day, especially south and east of Wausau. High in the mid 80s.

Warm and humid tomorrow with a chance of showers or a storm. (WSAW)

Rather humid for the next few days. (WSAW)

A cold front will approach the region Tuesday afternoon and could spark scattered storms later in the day into the evening. Some of these storms have the potential to be severe with the main threats being damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. A First Alert Weather Day is a strong possibility for Tuesday if the weather model trends continue with the storm threat. There will be some sunshine on Tuesday prior to the possible storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Storms on Tuesday could produce strong winds, hail, and downpours. (WSAW)

Warmer than average much of the week ahead. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy, hot, and humid Wednesday with a chance of isolated afternoon storms. High in the upper 80s. Another cold front is headed our way for Thursday. In contrast to the previous cold front on Tuesday, this will usher in cooler and less humid air to the region in its wake. There is still some question as to the timing of the front crossing the area, which will play a role in whether we experience a few run-of-the-mill storms, or strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon. Either way, still a rather warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A pleasant end to the work week on Friday with a fair amount of sunshine and less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warming up next weekend, but it is shaping up to be dry with some sun on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday, mid 80s on Sunday.

