First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Favorable conditions for severe weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Atmospheric conditions are favorable for severe weather Tuesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region, bringing showers and storms ahead of the front. Additionally, hot and oppressively humid conditions are in store Tuesday.

Storms Tuesday will be entering favorable atmospheric conditions for severe storms (WSAW)

Central Wisconsin region has been upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather (level 3 out of 5). (WSAW)

Central Wisconsin is in for a hot and humid day Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, while dew points will near the mid-70s. These dew points are brutal and will feel oppressively hot.

Temperatures in the mid 80s by the afternoon with some cloud clearing. (WSAW)

Dew points in the mid 70s will be oppressively humid, and also storm fuel. (WSAW)

Despite temperatures in the 80s, the heat indices (real-feel) will be a different story. Heat indices are expected to be between 90-100 by Tuesday afternoon. This creates a concern as any storm developments will thrive off of this heat and moisture. Prior to the arrival of storms, some clearing skies in the morning will lead to some sunshine.

Heat indices between 90-100 Tuesday (WSAW)

Storms are expected to arrive during the afternoon, as early as 1:00 PM. Storms are expected to slide eastward through the region into the early evening hours as the cold front passes.

Line of storms coming through as early as 1 PM (WSAW)

Severe weather threats include damaging wind gusts, up to 60-70 mph, large hail up to 1″ in diameter, and torrential downpours leading to localized flash flooding, and intense lightning. Main threats will be gusty winds (potentially causing wind damage), and heavy rainfall.

Continue to stay weather aware and watch the forecast closely for any changes.

