First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Favorable conditions for severe weather
Storms developing ahead of a cold front is expected to slide through the region Tuesday afternoon
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Atmospheric conditions are favorable for severe weather Tuesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region, bringing showers and storms ahead of the front. Additionally, hot and oppressively humid conditions are in store Tuesday.
Central Wisconsin is in for a hot and humid day Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, while dew points will near the mid-70s. These dew points are brutal and will feel oppressively hot.
Despite temperatures in the 80s, the heat indices (real-feel) will be a different story. Heat indices are expected to be between 90-100 by Tuesday afternoon. This creates a concern as any storm developments will thrive off of this heat and moisture. Prior to the arrival of storms, some clearing skies in the morning will lead to some sunshine.
Storms are expected to arrive during the afternoon, as early as 1:00 PM. Storms are expected to slide eastward through the region into the early evening hours as the cold front passes.
Severe weather threats include damaging wind gusts, up to 60-70 mph, large hail up to 1″ in diameter, and torrential downpours leading to localized flash flooding, and intense lightning. Main threats will be gusty winds (potentially causing wind damage), and heavy rainfall.
Continue to stay weather aware and watch the forecast closely for any changes.
