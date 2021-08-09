EF-1 tornado confirmed near Coloma on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service in Green Bay has determined that an EF-1 tornado, with winds of 95 mph impacted southwest Waushara County on Sunday afternoon, August 8th.

Damaging winds and down power lines were reported in the southern parts of the area. (WSAW)

Severe storms developed during the afternoon in central Adams County around 3:30 PM, tracking northeast through Waushara, and Waupaca Counties through 5:00 PM on Sunday. Wind damage to trees and power lines were reported with these storms near Friendship, in Hancock, Coloma, Readfield, and southeast of Weyauwega.

Additional information regarding the distance of the tornado path, how wide the tornado was, along with the time on the ground are still be determined and will be provided in updates from the National Weather Service.

This weekend was a First Alert Weather Day for Central Wisconsin as the region experienced rounds of storms producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and this isolated tornado. Rainfall from Highway 29 on south ranged from 2 to 7 inches, which was likely a factor in producing down trees due to saturated soil with the severe storms in the southern parts of the area on Sunday afternoon.

Two tornadoes were confirmed in SW Wisconsin on Saturday. (WSAW)

An EF-3 tornado damaged this building near Blue River. Courtesy NBC 15 Madison. (WSAW)

This tornado was the 3rd to occur during the weekend. An EF-3 tornado with winds of 160 mph struck near Boscobel in Grant County, along with an EF-1 tornado to the east in Iowa County, with winds of 90 mph.

So far there have been 19 tornadoes in Wisconsin this year. (WSAW)

After a late start to the season for tornadoes in Wisconsin, as of August 9th, there have been 19 tornadoes in the state. The average per year is 23.

