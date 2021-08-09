Baby giraffe makes debut at Wildwood Wildlife Park

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wilwood Wildlife Park in Minocqua debuted their newest addition Monday as Topanga, the two-week-old giraffe made her first public appearance.

Born on July 28th, Topanga becomes the fourth giraffe to call the zoo home. She made her first public outing alongside the two adult females, including her mother, Twiga. Zoo staff was excited to arrive on the morning after the birth to see the newborn, not only arrived but healthy.

So on the 28th, we came into the barn, and obviously, the baby was standing already,” said Park Director Judy Domaszek. “It’s very exciting to come in and see that mom had the baby on her own and that everything went well. That’s exciting on its own. That everything went well.”

At two weeks old, Topanga stands at 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds. By next year, Topanga could grow to be as tall as 10 feet.

“It’s a miracle of life in itself. This is the largest baby in the animal kingdom that’ born,” said Domszek.

Topanga has shown the proper signs of a healthy baby giraffe in her infancy, already galloping and running a bit. Her mother, Twiga, is naturally protective.

“She’s always in range to make sure she can see her and is kind of standing over her,” said Domszek. “She does give us an eye look and a snorting noise to let us know not to come too close.”

The mother and daughter share a resemblance as well. Topanga sports an identical floral pattern on her chest to that of her mother. Topanga will continue to nurse from her mother for the foreseeable future.

The father has yet to be in public with Topanga, but will hopefully be introduced in the coming weeks as the two get more acclimated to each other.

According to Domszek, attendance numbers at the zoo are already substantially higher than that of years past, and having a new addition to already one of the zoo’s most popular exhibits is exciting.

“It’s been a lot of people enjoying our beautiful park. We have a huge membership base and people are out to see something new here every week. They come back again and again. People love seeing the giraffes and this makes all the more worthwhile to see.”

Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari is located at 10094 Wisconsin-70 in Minocqua.

