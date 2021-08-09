Alzheimer’s patients face hurdles during COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some of the hardest-hit people mentally since the start of COVID-19 are those struggling with degenerative brain diseases already. Abrupt shifts in routine and restrictions on outings can cause stress and a lack of structure for vulnerable people.

“Some of the things that are most helpful for a person with dementia like staying physically active, staying mentally active, staying socially active have been really restricted over the last year and a half and families have really been struggling with how do we keep our family members busy during this time, and now as we’re emerging, what are some ways we can keep our loved one engaged in the community,” said Alzheimer’s Association Outreach Specialist Julie St. Pierre.

She recommends trying to keep loved ones who may be having a tough time as active as possible. She also said technology is a great way to keep folks in touch with family members and stimulate them socially. The most important thing, though, is to understand the progressive nature of diseases like Alzheimer’s and appreciate every moment you have.

“Just to accept their loved one where they are in the disease process and look at what abilities they still have, see their skills, see what they can still do and focus on those positive things the person is still able to do rather than focusing on the declines,” St. Pierre said.

