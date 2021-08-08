Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer. He was...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds man reported missing after crash
deadly crash
Wood County deputies investigate deadly head-on collision
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Heavy rainfall and strong storms with gusty winds, hail, and lightning are the main threats.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall and risk of strong storms
Amber Alert issued day after infant went missing due to unknown information
Wisconsin Rapids Police say Amber Alert delay due to not having all required issuing elements

Latest News

Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness Family Night.
Fans, players enjoy first sight of Lambeau Field filled in nearly two years for Family Night
Heavy rainfall and strong storms with gusty winds, hail, and lightning are the main threats.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall and risk of strong storms
Scattered showers and storms overnight into Sunday morning. More storms later in the day into...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
buddy check
Buddy Check 7: Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer
bad judge
Former Wisconsin Judge pleads guilty to distributing child pornography