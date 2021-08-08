Upfront: Evers discusses vaccinations at State Fair, UW schools consider mask mandates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 Delta variant is spiking throughout Wisconsin, just as some of the summer’s largest events begin in the state.

The seven-day average is more than 1,000 cases a day, which is the largest we have seen since February.

Governor Tony Evers says he has been working to get more Wisconsin residents vaccinated, and is offering free cream puffs to anyone at the State Fair who receives a vaccine.

Evers says the state might have to return to mask mandates or shut downs if more people do not mask up or get vaccinated.

In order to prevent that, the UW System wants to require all students to wear masks for now.

However, one Republican Assembly member says if the UW System wants to enforce mask mandates, it will have to go through state lawmakers first.

“If the UW System right now is asking for mask requirements with enforcement regulations that they would be able to enforce with punishment - which is part of the issue here - that punishment component then the next step that we fear is that they would require forced vaccinations. That is something that is public policy that should go through the legislative process,” said State Rep. Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee).

“Well, ascribing it all across the state and not just state government, but the University of Wisconsin System and all the larger health care providers in the state and insurance companies and so on, they are all doing the same thing. They are taking a look at what they feel comfortable doing and working through their own employees. We’re taking a look at it here in Wisconsin and we’ll be making that decision in the very near future,” said Evers.

At this time, the UW System isn’t forcing vaccinations or mask mandates, but is asking those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask and get tested weekly. As Action 2 News previously reported, the UW System announced a $7,000 scholarship to students if they and 70% of their campus are vaccinated.

Earlier this year, St. Norbert College officials said they wouldn’t make the vaccine requirement, but added that decision could change. Meanwhile, Lawrence University officials announced in May that they will require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

