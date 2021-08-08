Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin Saturday evening.

An EF3 tornado, which is classified as severe, traveled through Boscobel around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The tornado lasted 20 minutes and had peak winds of 150 mph, according to NWS.

Six homes were destroyed in the Boscobel tornado as it tracked east and NWS reported several other homes were damaged.

We have updated our preliminary storm summary from our survey for the tornado warned storm yesterday in Boscobel, WI. While the survey is still being finalized, preliminary estimated max peak winds place it as an EF-3 tornado with a 1000 yd max width.https://t.co/KtBY7xzErp pic.twitter.com/wODX8R5edo — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) August 8, 2021

The second tornado, an EF1, or moderate, tornado, touched down in Highland at around 5:10 p.m. It lasted until around 5:35 p.m. and had peak winds of 90 mph, according to NWS Milwaukee.

The Iowa County tornado went through mainly rural areas and damaged two barns.

NWS Milwaukee damage survey from NW Iowa County shows that there was a low end EF-1 tornado north of Highland where a couple of barns had damage. Estimated peak winds at 90mph. Other sporadic tree damage noted along the rest of this path. No injuries. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/S5tU5EO5h5 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 8, 2021

No injuries were reported in either storm.

