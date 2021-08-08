Advertisement

Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin Saturday evening.

An EF3 tornado, which is classified as severe, traveled through Boscobel around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The tornado lasted 20 minutes and had peak winds of 150 mph, according to NWS.

Six homes were destroyed in the Boscobel tornado as it tracked east and NWS reported several other homes were damaged.

The second tornado, an EF1, or moderate, tornado, touched down in Highland at around 5:10 p.m. It lasted until around 5:35 p.m. and had peak winds of 90 mph, according to NWS Milwaukee.

The Iowa County tornado went through mainly rural areas and damaged two barns.

No injuries were reported in either storm.

