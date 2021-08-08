‘RISE UP’ working on new mural for Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The non-profit organization, RISE UP Central Wisconsin works with people within the community to tell stories through art. Their newest mural will capture the stories from the Women’s Community.

“Their stories are impactful,” RISE UP Board Member Tara Draeger said. “The artist takes all of those ideas and concepts and really builds an image for their story,” she added.

The group captures one community’s story at a time. “This project has been going on for a very long time, and it’s so exciting to see it all finally coming together,” Artist, Olivia Majernik said.

Draeger explained how the mural is going to look on the side of the building.

“The backside of the mural is going to be dark, [which] signifies coming out of the dark into the light. The lanterns that are lit signifies someone that lost their life to domestic violence. And we want to remember those that have lost their life. But the lantern in the middle is unlit and that signifies a survivor. You can see the hands there, of the community lifting them up and supporting them, and that’s the message we want to give in this mural. And then you see the beautiful colors, signifying hope and all of the good things they look forward to in the future.”

Draeger added the canvas for the mural was chosen by fate. “This building was actually a masonic temple.” It was utilized only by men back in the day. But now, two women own the building.

“They just really embrace art and really wanted art to be part of this building,” Draeger said about the music hall’s owners.

That is also how the group got its new home with the building. “I really feel like this space is going to help rise up expand,” Draeger said. “Especially in the time in our community when there’s a lot of divisiveness. I think this is so powerful to just break down that stigma and remember that we’re all human and we all experience good and bad days and we’re all in this together.”

Artists within the group said they are hoping for the mural to be completed by the end of August. The group will also be hosting a grand opening of its new space and the completed mural on Sept. 11.

