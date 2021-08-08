Advertisement

NTSB: 3 die when small plane crashes in Minnesota

Plane Crash
Plane Crash(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTORIA, Minn. (AP) - The federal agency investigating the crash of a single-engine plane in a small southeastern Minnesota city says three people were killed when it crashed and burst into flames.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway said Sunday that three people were on board the single-engine Mooney M20 when it went down Saturday in Victoria, a community of 7,300 about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Officials said there were no survivors.

The plane burst into flames upon impact and ignited a fire at a house adjacent to the lot. Officials say none of the people in the home were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer. He was...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds man reported missing after crash
deadly crash
Wood County deputies investigate deadly head-on collision
Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are expected into tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall and risk of strong to severe storms
Amber Alert issued day after infant went missing due to unknown information
Wisconsin Rapids Police say Amber Alert delay due to not having all required issuing elements
The sunflower field at Auburndale's School Forest in Auburndale, WI.
A new addition to Auburndale’s sunflower field brings more accessibility

Latest News

Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin
Volunteers flood to help Boscobel after tornado damage
crash
1 person dead, 1 injured in Clark County crash
Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are expected into tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall and risk of strong to severe storms