Memorial Pool hosts annual doggie pool ‘paw-ty’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Memorial Pool hosted its annual ‘Dog-Gone Wild Pool Party’ Sunday afternoon.

People and their furry friends enjoyed the pool Sunday. The money from the event is donated to the Marathon Co. Humane Society. They do this every year to mark the end of the season.

“It’s a great way to clear out the pool and now it’s for the dogs, instead of the humans at the end of the season,” Aquatics Director for Marathon Co., Nichole Saal said.

Memorial and Schulenburg’s pools are now closed for the 2021 season. Kaiser pool will be open until Sunday, Aug. 15.

