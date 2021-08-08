Little Britches cow showing livens the last day of the Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over 75 children ranging in age from five to 9-years-old experienced what it was like to show cows on the last day of the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.

They were paired with older mentors who walked them around the ring with a calf. The goal of the event was to inspire more youth to get involved in the dairy industry. The event has been inspiring kids for about nine years when Mike Borchardt, a current event chair, proposed the event.

“It just took off and it’s unbelievable how many kids are doing this every year,” said Borchardt.

The event changed Alice Zerneke’s life.

“When I was younger, I started out with little britches, and then I was like, ‘Wow I really like this’ and then I just started showing cows ever since then,” said Zerneke, Little Britches announcer.

The event requires older kids to take charge and mentor younger kids. The older kids help give the littles a feel for what the exhibiting experience is like. Alexandra Jaskolski, Popplewood 4-H exhibitor, is experienced in showing and she is a mentor this year.

“I will be holding the lead rope and she’ll be helping me and we are gonna work together as a team,” said Jaskolski.

She kindly shares her animals so that other kids have the opportunity to try what she loves. She hopes that her mentee, Hannah, will want to show cows at the fair when she is old enough.

Not only does the program build relationships among the older and younger kids with similar interests, but it also helps the dairy industry stay alive by continuing to inspire youth from a young age.

“Any opportunity we can bring more children in and let them learn about farming and the experience,” said Jeff Jaskolski, Popplewood 4-H dairy leader.

Jaskolski makes the experience inclusive for any child who is interested by offering up his over 14 animals to kids who want to try showing them at the event.

If your child would like to participate next year, go to the Marathon County Farm Bureau Facebook page for more information or to see photos from the 2021 event.

