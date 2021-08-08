Fans, players enjoy first sight of Lambeau Field filled in nearly two years for Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers fans have been longing for the day when they can fill the seats at Lambeau Field. Family Night, which brings a practice in front of the fans, brought many thousands in the stands for the first time since January 12, 2020.

Scrimmages and fun drills were held at various times, many of them aimed at interacting with the fans. Shaun Krawczyk and his daughter, Mya, made the trip to Green Bay from Phillips.

“I had lots of fun. It was fun to watch all the people compete and everything and play,” Mya said.

From the coach’s and player’s perspective, while two playoff games last year brought nearly 10,000 fans to the field, this experience was a taste of a normal gameday atmosphere.

“Until you get them back in, I think that you don’t truly appreciate how much joy and just how much fun the whole experience is,” Matt LaFleur said.

And for players like offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen, who grew up in Green Bay, it’s a dream come true to play in front of fans at Lambeau Field.

“Being able to go to Lambeau with fans and you’re the person on the field, not watching it, is kind of an unbelievable feeling,” Van Lanen said.

Each and every time a player did something, like Aaron Rodgers hitting a target from close to 50 yards out, a roar from the fans came.

It was an interactive element Packers players have been dreaming of, and they hope it’s here to stay.

“I think it was great to get tonight because we have three games coming and I think it was a good learning lesson tonight. It was really really fun and I’m excited for next weekend,” Van Lanen said.

The first preseason game is next Saturday against the Houston Texans, where fans and players anxiously wait to feel the gameday atmosphere again.

