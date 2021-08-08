1 person dead, 1 injured in Clark County crash

HENDREN, Wis. (WSAW) – One person is dead and another person is injured after a single vehicle car crash in Clark County.

The two victims are Clark County Highway workers.

The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 8 at about 1:18 a.m.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office received a call of a crash on County Highway G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren, according to a press release.

The two highway workers were sent to remove a downed tree that was across County Highway G by Mann Road.

The crash was reported by one of the workers that was injured and when deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a car was traveling south on Highway G and struck the workers and the tree.

The driver, Cory D. Neumueller, 28, was arrested for causing injury and homicide while operating a vehicle under the influence, according to the release.

The caller has been transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries, the other worker died at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story.

