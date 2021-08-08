Advertisement

1 person dead, 1 injured in Clark County crash

crash
crash(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDREN, Wis. (WSAW) – One person is dead and another person is injured after a single vehicle car crash in Clark County.

The two victims are Clark County Highway workers.

The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 8 at about 1:18 a.m.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office received a call of a crash on County Highway G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren, according to a press release.

The two highway workers were sent to remove a downed tree that was across County Highway G by Mann Road.

The crash was reported by one of the workers that was injured and when deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a car was traveling south on Highway G and struck the workers and the tree.

The driver, Cory D. Neumueller, 28, was arrested for causing injury and homicide while operating a vehicle under the influence, according to the release.

The caller has been transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries, the other worker died at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer. He was...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds man reported missing after crash
deadly crash
Wood County deputies investigate deadly head-on collision
Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are expected into tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall and risk of strong to severe storms
Amber Alert issued day after infant went missing due to unknown information
Wisconsin Rapids Police say Amber Alert delay due to not having all required issuing elements
The sunflower field at Auburndale's School Forest in Auburndale, WI.
A new addition to Auburndale’s sunflower field brings more accessibility

Latest News

Volunteers flood to help Boscobel after tornado damage
Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are expected into tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall and risk of strong to severe storms
Storms ending this morning north. Additional strong to severe storms later today into tonight.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness Family Night.
Fans, players enjoy first sight of Lambeau Field filled in nearly two years for Family Night