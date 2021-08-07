Woodchucks Beat Bombers for Series Sweep

WAUSAU, WI – A day after sweeping a doubleheader in both come from behind and blowout fashion, the Wisconsin Woodchucks were more workmanlike in a series sweep-clinching win over the Battle Creek Bombers. But they were just as effective in sealing the final result.

The Chucks allowed no earned runs, stole four bases and never trailed in a 4-1 win over their foes from Michigan on Friday.

But Wisconsin wouldn’t leave Athletic Park without a key accolade. Colin Millar tossed a scoreless ninth inning and earned the save, which was the team’s 25 save of the year and qualifies for a single-season franchise record. It was his second save in as many days, joining Geo Camfield as the only Woodchuck to have a pair of saves in consecutive games this season.

The Woodchucks improved to 20-9 in the second half standings and 41-23 overall. They’ve won four contests in a row; including three straight over Battle Creek. They have won 10 of their last 12 most recent matchups.

Wisconsin struck first with a pair of third inning runs. Payton Nelson doubled Louie Albrecht from first before scoring off the bat of Harrison Long after the ball went out of play advancing to third base.

Nelson scored Anthony Catalano in the fifth off of a sacrifice fly. This made it 3-0.

Battle Creek manufactured a run in the seventh but any further damage was averted by a sliding catch by Kevin Kilpatrick in center field for the third out. Two Bombers were stranded in scoring position.

The Woodchucks added a run on the last of the seventh on an Albrecht RBI single. Catalano was able to score from third after swiping a bag and advancing on an error following a leadoff walk.

Wisconsin won in spite of being outhit 6-5 Friday night.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Dylan MacCallum went six innings and allowed just an unearned run. He struck out five Bombers. MacCallum was credited with the win.

Massie threw a scoreless seventh and eighth inning and had one strikeout.

Millar struck out two in the ninth and picked up the save.

Albrecht was 2-2 with a run, an RBI, a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and a caught stealing from behind the plate.

Catalano went 1-2 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base.

Next Up

The Woodchucks visit the Madison Mallards for a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday.

They return home Monday against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The 6:35 p.m. first pitch is a Cost Cutters & Barbers Family Hairstyling Customer Appreciation Night!

