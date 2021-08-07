Advertisement

UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds man reported missing after crash

The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer. He was...
The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer. He was reported missing after a crash early on Saturday, August 7.(Marathon County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sherriff’s Office said deputies located a 31-year-old man who was reported missing early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash.

Conrad Lemmer was last seen around 3:00 a.m. The sheriff’s office said Lemmer’s vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of County Highway KK and Roberts Road in Mosinee. When deputies arrived at the scene, Lemmer was not in the area. The investigation shows Lemmer may have suffered an injury. Deputies believe he also does not have a working cellphone on him.

Lemmer is described as 5′11″ and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless t-shirt, athletic shorts, and Crocs. Prior to the crash, deputies think he was heading to the City of Mosinee.

Deputies have searched the area near the crash site, as well as nearby homes.

The sheriff’s office is working to find out if anyone gave Lemmer a ride, has seen him, or has any information about his whereabouts, please call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 261-1200.

***UPDATE*** Conrad J. Lemmer has been located. We would like to thank the Marathon County community for their...

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 7, 2021

