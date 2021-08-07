Live performances return to the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The show must go on, and it will. It’s been over 17 months, but the Grand Theater had its grand re-opening Friday with its first live performance since March 2020.

The show, “John Mueller’s Winter Dance,” started at 7:30 p.m. and people couldn’t wait to bust through those doors and get back into the historic theatre.

“I love the culture that The Grand brings and I really missed that during COVID,” patron Shanna Yonke said. “I’m just thrilled to be here tonight and get back to the Grand, being a season subscriber… this is my place, so I’m here.”

For 17 months, staff at the Grand Theater came up with ways to have virtual or outdoor events.

That’s the longest hiatus in the Grand’s 95-year history.

“It’s probably going to be a little emotional for all of us, it’s been a long time coming,” Executive Director of the Grand Theater Sean Wright said.

Wright said the Grand spent $200,000 on new technology to keep people safe.

They include a new air filtration system, touchless plumbing and mobile ticketing, anything, to get live performances back.

“It’s good to be able to get back to what we know best, which is world class performances and a beautiful historic space with the whole Central Wisconsin community, it’s going to be a pretty special feeling,” Wright said.

With hundreds of people filing into the Grand Friday night, it’s a feeling many hope is here to stay.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had people through those doors and we’re just so excited to get back to doing what we do best. It’s been really quiet around here, we’ve been busy, but it’s been quiet,” Director of Development and Community Engagement at the Grand Theater Katy Lang said.

“My sister got tickets and called me if I wanted to go, and I said ‘yes I’d love to,’” Walter Zoern said.

Friday night was the just the first of many more live shows to come. For ticket information and a full schedule, click here.

