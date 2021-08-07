Advertisement

Former Wisconsin judge to plead guilty to child porn charges

Brett Blomme
Brett Blomme(Dane County Jail/WKOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin juvenile court judge has agreed to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that court records show former Milwaukee County Children’s Court Judge Brett Blomme has reached an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to plead guilty to two federal counts of distributing child pornography.

Each count carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

The deal would resolve seven child pornography counts against him in state court.

The state Supreme Court suspended Blomme without pay after he was charged in state court in March. A federal grand jury indicted him in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer. He was...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds man reported missing after crash
deadly crash
Wood County deputies investigate deadly head-on collision
Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are expected into tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall and risk of strong to severe storms
Amber Alert issued day after infant went missing due to unknown information
Wisconsin Rapids Police say Amber Alert delay due to not having all required issuing elements
The United States team of Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Sydney Mclaughlin,...
‘I feel at peace’: Felix exits stage with record 11th medal

Latest News

Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are expected into tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall and risk of strong to severe storms
Storms ending this morning north. Additional strong to severe storms later today into tonight.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness Family Night.
Fans, players enjoy first sight of Lambeau Field filled in nearly two years for Family Night
6 Grant Co. homes destroyed; over a dozen more damaged in Sat. storms
Scattered showers and storms overnight into Sunday morning. More storms later in the day into...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast