Wood County deputies investigate deadly head-on collision

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Township of Saratoga, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sherriff’s Department said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Saratoga.

According to a press release, the crash happened on State Highway 73 near Evergreen Ave. A semi was traveling westbound and a car was driving eastbound when the car entered the westbound lane and the vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to Aspirus Riverview Hospital for minor injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded and assisted with the crash investigation. State Highway 73 is closed between County Highway U and State Highway 13 but should re-open after several hours.

The crash is still under investigation.

