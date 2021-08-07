Advertisement

Cooking out to help support veterans in Stevens Point

Guns and Hoses of Portage County hosts cookout to help veterans
Guns and Hoses of Portage County hosts cookout to help veterans
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Guns and Hoses hosted a cookout for veterans today at Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point.

The city’s police and fire department, the Portage County Sheriff’s department and the Plover Police department all took part in the cookout. The annual event usually comes with a softball game. But this year, they adapted to the pandemic by adding a drive-up option for people. Those who came out were asked for a five-dollar donation in exchange for a burger, chips and a drink.

Event coordinator for the event, Traci Tauferner said the donations will go directly back to veterans since a fund was completely drained during the pandemic. “If we’re able to give them a hand and help them get back on their feet, I mean times are tough right now let’s try to rally together as a community, and that’s why I love the police and fire doing this to make this happen for our veterans and I’m just really happy about that,” she said.

They expected to feed nearly 1,000 people, including a dog. But Tauferner said if people want to help support veterans and couldn’t make it to the cookout, donations are collected at all first responder departments in Stevens Point and Portage County.

