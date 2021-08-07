Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

deadly crash
Wood County deputies investigate deadly head-on collision
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer. He was...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds man reported missing after crash
Heavy rainfall along with a risk of strong storms.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rainfall potential and strong storms
police lights
Gov. Evers OKs use-of-force bill, vetoes plan to defund cities

Latest News

The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer. He was...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds man reported missing after crash
Heavy rainfall along with a risk of strong storms.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rainfall potential and strong storms
Storms at times this weekend with a threat for locally heavy rainfall of 2-3" with higher...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Grand Theater Reopens 8/6/2021
Grand Theater Reopens 8/6/2021
Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer stable at hospital after shooting; suspect in custody