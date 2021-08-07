4H participants put up animals for Marathon County Market Show & Sale

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the rain came down outside, a large crowd packed the Multipurpose Building at the Wisconsin Valley Fair for the 2021 Marathon County Market Animal Show & Sale Saturday morning.

A total of 134 cows, pigs and sheep raised by area 4H participants were auctioned off to bidders as part of one of the Wisconsin Valley Fair’s main attractions. 4H participants would take the animal they helped ready for the fair into the ring, while an auctioneer rattled off bids to a crowd of eager bidders.

The Wien Wildcats 4H Club was just one of many to take part in the event. Two families, the Steins and Muellers, work together with the Wien Wildcats and have put in long hours to get ready for Saturday. Cousins Michael Stein and Clayton Mueller highlight some of the most important things when it comes to preparing for the auction.

“You have to walk them a lot,” said Clayton. “We have to wash them a lot,” Michael chipped in, “you also have to train them and get them ready.”

Clayton is the youngest, a fourth-grader. His sister McKenzie participates in the club as well. She and Michael are both in sixth grade. The oldest is Michael’s sister, Madelyn, who’s in eighth grade. Each cousin brought their own animal as Clayton, McKenzie and Michael brought cows and Madelyn brought a hog.

“It’s special and fun,” said Madelyn. “Our parents did it when they were young, so that’s really cool,” added McKenzie.

It is a lot of hard work as many young people throughout the area train and prep their individual animals for the auction as well. It’s a rewarding experience, to have someone buy the animal, but it’s also bittersweet.

“It’s sad, but raising them is the fun part,” said Madelyn.

Classes range from third graders all the way through freshmen in college. The winning bidder will receive the animal they bid on to be butchered at a later date. Bids are placed at prices per pound.

As for the Steins and Muellers, the experience of the entire week at the fair is a memorable one, and concur with nodding heads and big smiles that they will be back next year as well.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair wraps up for the year on Sunday from Marathon Park in Wausau.

