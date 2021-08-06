Advertisement

Wisconsin Valley Fair prepared for potential weekend rainfall

Fair staff says they’re prepared for whatever comes up this weekend
Potential for some showers this weekend
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With rain expected in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Valley Fair staff are prepared for whatever comes their way.

At least some semblance of rain is likely Saturday and Sunday, with potentially heavy rains on Sunday. Although the weather does not appear to be severe at this time, Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhan is confident in the fair’s procedures.

“We have procedures and plans in place so that even if things start to look bad, they let us know what’s going on and we can let fair go-ers know what’s going on,” said Langenhahn. “We have very specific procedures, down to the verbiage we use in event of any weather circumstances happening.”

Even if it does rain, Langenhahn encourages fair go-ers to still come out to the fair and enjoy the number of indoor exhibits, including all of the animal barns.

However, if there is any significant rain, the carnival ride will be shut down for safety reasons and will resume action once the rain stops.

The fair is expected to see strong numbers through the weekend as well, as Langenhahn says that the weekday crowds have mirrored those of the last fair in 2019.

“We didn’t really know what to expect because everything is so different, but the fact that it’s so similar to 2019 is reassuring.”

The Wisconsin Valley Fair wraps up Sunday from Marathon Park in Wausau.

