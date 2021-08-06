VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people if they’re exposed to COVID-19

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Health Department says fully vaccinated people who are exposed to COVID-19 only need to quarantine if they are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends fully vaccinated individuals get tested if they have symptoms or if they have had a known COVID-19 exposure to be tested 3-5 days after exposure and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

