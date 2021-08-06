Advertisement

Vaccination rates increasing in Marathon County

(WDAM)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The number of people who sought a COVID-19 vaccination during the last two weeks of July, was up slightly from the two weeks prior.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the week starting July 4, more than 900 people recieved a vaccination. The following week, 811 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. Vaccination rates increased the week of July 18, with more than 1,000 receiving a shot. Another increase was reported the following week with 1,117 get vaccinated.

In Marathon County, 47.8% of the population has recieved at least one dose of vaccine, while 45.3% are fully vaccinated.

Marathon County vaccine breakdown by week
Marathon County vaccine breakdown by week(WSAW)

People can locate their nearest vaccine site at vaccine.gov.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Man using wheelchair struggles to cross busy Wausau street, Army Sgt.’s act of kindness caught on camera
FILE
Wood County man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Police lights
3 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Keep the umbrella handy this weekend!
First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy; periodic rain chances between now and Tuesday
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (8-6-2021)
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (8-6-2021)
Guns And Hoses Cookout
Guns And Hoses Cookout
Vaccine Team Q & A
VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people do if they’re exposed to COVID-19?