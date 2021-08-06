Vaccination rates increasing in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The number of people who sought a COVID-19 vaccination during the last two weeks of July, was up slightly from the two weeks prior.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the week starting July 4, more than 900 people recieved a vaccination. The following week, 811 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. Vaccination rates increased the week of July 18, with more than 1,000 receiving a shot. Another increase was reported the following week with 1,117 get vaccinated.

In Marathon County, 47.8% of the population has recieved at least one dose of vaccine, while 45.3% are fully vaccinated.

Marathon County vaccine breakdown by week (WSAW)

People can locate their nearest vaccine site at vaccine.gov.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.