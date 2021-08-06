Advertisement

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.(Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Man using wheelchair struggles to cross busy Wausau street, Army Sgt.’s act of kindness caught on camera
FILE
Wood County man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Police lights
3 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
COVID: Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.
Asst. Fire Chief George McClellan reacts to house fire that kills multiple children in East St....
'It's tough:' Children left alone die in house fire