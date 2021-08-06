Stevens Point Fire Department gets training facility

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A partnership between Stevens Point Fire Department and Mid-State Technical College, along with additional partners, has brought a training facility to the city to bring resources closer to home.

The only training site in the region is in Wisconsin Rapids. But as the Associate Dean for the School of Protective and Human Services at Mid-State Technical College, Rick Anderson, put it, the facility allows for something that wasn’t able to be done before.

“Leading to quicker availability in the event of an emergency, less time on the road for training, decreased fuel costs, and another positive recruiting tool for not only the fire departments but also for Mid-State as we look for qualified instructors to join our team.”

The collaboration’s efforts are to build a ‘field of dreams.’ It will be “a place where people can go to get local training to have them be the best they can be to make sure that they are protecting all of us in our community,” the President of Mid-Central Technical College, Shelly Mondeik said.

The purpose is to make sure students and even firefighters have the most up-to-date skills. It could attract people from across the state and even the country.

“We’ll be able to do classes that will bring all fire departments in Portage County into the area, any fire department outside of Portage county will be able to train,” Chief Firefighter Bob Finn said.

Officials said the whole community will benefit from the site.

“It’s a win for every single citizen in our fire district because, with that ISO rating, each and every one of those residents are going to save money on their overall insurance bill,” Mayor Mike Wiza said.

“Our main job as fire chief is to make sure we all go home and this is going to enable us to be able to train our people to make sure everyone goes home,” Chief Finn said.

Some training is already taking place, but there are more additions coming its way. Mondeik said she’s hoping the site will look completely transformed within two years.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.