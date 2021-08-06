Advertisement

Stevens Point Fire Department gets training facility

Stakeholders pose for a picture at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Stevens Point Fire Department...
Stakeholders pose for a picture at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Stevens Point Fire Department Training Facility.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A partnership between Stevens Point Fire Department and Mid-State Technical College, along with additional partners, has brought a training facility to the city to bring resources closer to home.

The only training site in the region is in Wisconsin Rapids. But as the Associate Dean for the School of Protective and Human Services at Mid-State Technical College, Rick Anderson, put it, the facility allows for something that wasn’t able to be done before.

“Leading to quicker availability in the event of an emergency, less time on the road for training, decreased fuel costs, and another positive recruiting tool for not only the fire departments but also for Mid-State as we look for qualified instructors to join our team.”

The collaboration’s efforts are to build a ‘field of dreams.’ It will be “a place where people can go to get local training to have them be the best they can be to make sure that they are protecting all of us in our community,” the President of Mid-Central Technical College, Shelly Mondeik said.

The purpose is to make sure students and even firefighters have the most up-to-date skills. It could attract people from across the state and even the country.

“We’ll be able to do classes that will bring all fire departments in Portage County into the area, any fire department outside of Portage county will be able to train,” Chief Firefighter Bob Finn said.

Officials said the whole community will benefit from the site.

“It’s a win for every single citizen in our fire district because, with that ISO rating, each and every one of those residents are going to save money on their overall insurance bill,” Mayor Mike Wiza said.

“Our main job as fire chief is to make sure we all go home and this is going to enable us to be able to train our people to make sure everyone goes home,” Chief Finn said.

Some training is already taking place, but there are more additions coming its way. Mondeik said she’s hoping the site will look completely transformed within two years.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Man using wheelchair struggles to cross busy Wausau street, Army Sgt.’s act of kindness caught on camera
FILE
Wood County man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Police lights
3 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Amber Alert issued day after infant went missing due to unknown information
Wisconsin Rapids Police say Amber Alert delay due to not having all required issuing elements
Deputy Rick Treadwell's image is added to the side of a traveling memorial by "Beyond the Call...
Fallen Dane Co Deputy honored by traveling End of Watch memorial
Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer stable at hospital after shooting; suspect in custody
Wisconsin Valley Fair has severe weather plan in place to keep people safe
Wisconsin Valley Fair has severe weather plan in place to keep people safe