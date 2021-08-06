Simone Biles inspires student athletes to prioritize their mental health

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens point is prioritizing students’ mental health this year because of the impact of the pandemic. Athletes like Simone Biles and Michael Phelps opening up about their struggles has further inspired students to be willing to get vulnerable to increase mental health awareness.

Push through, toughen up, rub some dirt on it... Many of us have heard those phrases in sports, when Biles stepped back from the competition in Tokyo she showed people that it’s okay not to be okay.

“Anytime that a public figure can make a positive influence like this about being honest about not being okay or bringing it to the forefront, that’s just going to inspire somebody else,” said Beth Kinslow, UW-Stevens Point athletic trainer, and assistant professor.

It inspired Maddy Hardyman, a four-year soccer athlete, and a second-year athletic training master’s student.

“I actually almost cried when I was watching it live, when she quit... or not quit... but just took herself away, and I was on the verge of tears thinking she’s probably experiencing the same stuff,” said Hardyman.

She said athletes in the Olympics have a large influence on athletes of all ages who are going through similar issues.

”It absolutely gives other people permission to say ‘ya know what, this isn’t making me happy anymore, maybe I will come back to it and maybe I won’t,’” said Hardyman.

Kinslow teaches her students how to talk with other athletes about their emotions.

“Remember that we are dealing with humans and not just a basketball player, or an athlete or a student. It’s a human that has all of these different roles and make sure we’re checking in with them,” said Kinslow.

She also teaches them to ask patients how they are doing before asking about their injuries to show care for them. She said to watch for warning signs like changes in behavior, mood or attitude. One red flag she has seen in athletes is the loss of interest in their sport. Kinslow said usually this is a sign of a mental health struggle because it was their passion.

Hardyman has experienced some of those red flags before.

”I actually had a really difficult time last semester, I was debating if I wanted to continue my education here or if I wanted to take a year off. I didn’t know what I wanted. I was in a depressive state almost,” said Hardyman.

She tried multiple coping strategies, one of her favorites being listening to music, but inevitably she needed more. Her solution was to talk to someone about it. She chose someone she knew would understand her. She said talking to someone helped her feel like she wasn’t alone.

Kinslow emphasized not to hesitate to ask someone for help like Hardyman did. She said that there is always someone willing to help.

National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

