Advertisement

Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Rep. Janel Brandtjen(Wisconsin State Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The head of the Assembly’s elections committee has issued subpoenas for election materials, including ballots and voting machines, from two Wisconsin counties in what she calls a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the 2020 presidential results. Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen has promised that she will launch a comprehensive examination of ballots cast in the presidential election.

She said Friday that she has issued subpoenas for election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties.

Former President Donald Trump has been pressuring Wisconsin Republicans to take a closer look at election results in the state that Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has launched his own investigation. The Legislative Audit Bureau also is reviewing the results.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Man using wheelchair struggles to cross busy Wausau street, Army Sgt.’s act of kindness caught on camera
FILE
Wood County man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Police lights
3 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Face coverings will be required for all at UWSP campuses, effective Monday
Recent data from the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) shows nearly a 20 percent...
Pandemic highlights critical need for plasma donations
Shortfall of critical plasma donations could have lasting consequences
Shortfall of critical plasma donations could have lasting consequences
Names of 2 people arrested after Amber Alert released
Names of 2 people arrested after Amber Alert released